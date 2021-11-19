Denali Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 74,444.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Graham comprises 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,606,000 after acquiring an additional 82,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Graham by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 1,922.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,105 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Graham by 537.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $596.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,416. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $445.00 and a 1-year high of $685.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $626.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Graham’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $595.17 per share, with a total value of $59,517.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

