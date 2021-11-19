Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 23,545 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 101,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

FOR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of FOR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.18. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,155. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.