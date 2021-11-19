Denali Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 105.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

PATK traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $81.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,656. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.24. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.52 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.95%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,107,730.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,303,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

