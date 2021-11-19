Denali Advisors LLC Sells 17,400 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $5,633,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,107,000 after buying an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $583,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,542. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

In related news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $30,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.