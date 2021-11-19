Desjardins Increases Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to C$105.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$103.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBLCF traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.91. 8,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $78.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average of $67.26.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

