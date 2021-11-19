Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS.

Shares of DESP stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,882. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Despegar.com has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $860.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Despegar.com stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.07% of Despegar.com worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

