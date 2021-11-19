Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $11.13, but opened at $11.85. Despegar.com shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 6,485 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 1,557.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $872.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62.

Despegar.com Company Profile (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

