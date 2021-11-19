Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Stock Price Up 8.6% After Strong Earnings

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) shares rose 8.6% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.37. Approximately 17,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 387,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 1,472.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 382,003 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,287,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $872.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.34.

About Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

