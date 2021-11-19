Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $35.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Macy’s from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Shares of M stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.97. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Macy’s by 859.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after buying an additional 3,682,893 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 204.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,196,000 after buying an additional 2,698,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at about $47,400,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 24.6% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

