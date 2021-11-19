Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FUN. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,914 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,784,000 after acquiring an additional 708,027 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth approximately $31,939,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth approximately $27,594,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 101.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 534,467 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

