Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $32.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONEM. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.27.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.