Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €260.00 Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €289.00 ($340.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €279.08 ($328.33).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

