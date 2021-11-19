Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) Upgraded at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DZ Bank currently has €20.00 ($23.53) target price on the stock.

Shares of DHRPY opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. Deutsche EuroShop has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

