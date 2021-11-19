Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) Upgraded at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DZ Bank currently has €20.00 ($23.53) target price on the stock.
Shares of DHRPY opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. Deutsche EuroShop has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.
About Deutsche EuroShop
