Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Trading Down 0.1%

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €16.72 ($19.67) and last traded at €16.72 ($19.67). Approximately 8,170,208 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €16.74 ($19.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $83.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.39.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile (ETR:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

