Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DTE. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.80 ($33.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.25 ($27.36).

DTE opened at €16.71 ($19.66) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.39.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

