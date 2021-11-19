Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) target price on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) target price on Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,888.75 ($50.81).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,898.50 ($50.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.91 billion and a PE ratio of 34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,600.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,499.40. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a one year high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). In the last quarter, insiders bought 25,690 shares of company stock valued at $90,607,536.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

