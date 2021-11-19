Diageo’s (DEO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of DEO opened at $209.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo has a 12 month low of $153.67 and a 12 month high of $210.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

