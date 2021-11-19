Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 121.1% from the October 14th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTGI opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. Digerati Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digerati Technologies will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

