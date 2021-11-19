Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

Several other research firms have also commented on DGII. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.93.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. Digi International has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $820.37 million, a P/E ratio of 80.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Digi International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Digi International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Digi International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Digi International by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Digi International by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

