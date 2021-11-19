Digitalcoin (DGC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $308,342.28

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $308,342.28 and $53.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,936.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.66 or 0.07409186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.44 or 0.00377031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $572.89 or 0.00988810 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00087388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.00 or 0.00409073 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.00266475 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,023,008 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

