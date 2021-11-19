Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $393.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard's have outpaced the industry year to date, courtesy of its robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rose year over year in the fiscal third quarter. This marked the sixth straight quarter of earnings beat. Results gained from the continued momentum in consumer demand, which somewhat offset global supply-chain issues, including shipping delays and disruptions in the transportation network. Strength in children's apparel as well as men's wear and accessories bode well. Improved consumer demand and better inventory management also led to lower markdowns, which boosted gross margin. Lower payroll expenses resulted in operating expense deleverage. However, stiff competition and raw material price inflation remain concerns.”

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.40.

NYSE:DDS opened at $368.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $369.92.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,119,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,306,000 after buying an additional 68,807 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 127.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,747,000 after buying an additional 70,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $20,843,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

