Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

DIN stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.15. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Several research firms have commented on DIN. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.