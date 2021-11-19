Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dingdong (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,469,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,870,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DDL opened at $24.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75. Dingdong has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($9.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.22) by ($2.90). As a group, research analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -43.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

