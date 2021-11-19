Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 529.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $2,601,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

