Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Update

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the October 14th total of 381,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 799,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dogness (International) in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dogness (International) in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dogness (International) in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dogness (International) in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dogness (International) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOGZ stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Dogness has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

