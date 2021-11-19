Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Update

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Shares of DDHRF stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42.

About Dream Impact Trust

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

