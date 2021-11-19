DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in DSP Group during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG opened at $21.96 on Friday. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $532.57 million, a PE ratio of -156.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DSPG shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other DSP Group news, insider Tali Chen sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $25,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,689 shares of company stock worth $58,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

