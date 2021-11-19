DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Up 53.6% in October

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 295,300 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the October 14th total of 192,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 492.2 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S stock opened at $230.40 on Friday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52-week low of $156.00 and a 52-week high of $271.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.40 and a 200-day moving average of $242.97.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

