DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$3.720 EPS.

DXC stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. 51,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.92.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

