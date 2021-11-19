DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$3.720 EPS.
DXC stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. 51,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.82.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.
Recommended Story: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.