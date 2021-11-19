Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $88.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 23,297 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,206. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.91.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

