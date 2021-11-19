Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Shares of DLNG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. 50,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,374. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $121.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.