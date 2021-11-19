DZ Bank Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €48.00 Price Target

DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.32 ($50.97).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

