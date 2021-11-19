Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of EYE stock opened at GBX 600 ($7.84) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 549.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 530.04. The company has a market capitalization of £156.58 million and a P/E ratio of -3,017.50. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 356 ($4.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 617.50 ($8.07).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

