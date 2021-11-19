Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of EYE stock opened at GBX 600 ($7.84) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 549.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 530.04. The company has a market capitalization of £156.58 million and a P/E ratio of -3,017.50. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 356 ($4.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 617.50 ($8.07).
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile
