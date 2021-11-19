Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,516 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.25% of Eargo worth $19,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eargo by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 434,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after buying an additional 46,197 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eargo by 66.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 517,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,670,000 after buying an additional 206,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eargo by 50.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after buying an additional 91,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eargo alerts:

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Eargo stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.79 million and a P/E ratio of -5.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. Eargo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EAR shares. William Blair downgraded Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.