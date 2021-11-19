Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Down 33.4% in October

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the October 14th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of ETO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,451. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $34.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1792 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.