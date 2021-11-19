eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Up 52.6% in October

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,940,000 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the October 14th total of 24,860,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Shares of eBay stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average of $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, Director Logan Green sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $34,257.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,278 shares of company stock worth $7,418,526. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.
eBay Company Profile
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
See Also: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.