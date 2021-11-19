eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Up 52.6% in October

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,940,000 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the October 14th total of 24,860,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average of $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $34,257.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,278 shares of company stock worth $7,418,526. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

