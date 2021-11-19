eBoost Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 19th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $472.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eBoost has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.46 or 0.00374004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000082 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.