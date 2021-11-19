Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Gap Down to $10.67

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.67, but opened at $9.28. Ecovyst shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 61,813 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

