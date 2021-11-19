EDP – Energias de Portugal’s (ELCPF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELCPF opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $6.79.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

