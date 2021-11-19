eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll Sells 8,319 Shares

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 8,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $78,364.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of EFTR opened at $8.05 on Friday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. Equities research analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $187,000. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $67,027,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,503,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EFTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

