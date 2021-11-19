Efinity Token Price Hits $1.39 on Major Exchanges (EFI)

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $236.24 million and approximately $24.89 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00048097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.00223131 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00089630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token (EFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Efinity Token Coin Trading

