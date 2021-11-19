Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.73 billion-$4.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.130-$0.190 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

ELAN stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,339,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,221. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

