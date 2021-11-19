Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Shares Down 0.9%

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELST)

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of digital data radio transceivers. It offers industrial wireless products which delivers communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cable. Its products include ethernet and serial radios, ESTeem Edge Access+, Virtual Schoolhouse Suite, long range wireless network camera and video monitoring solutions, and real time spectrum analyzer.

