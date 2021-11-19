Emclaire Financial Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Emclaire Financial has increased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of Emclaire Financial stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. Emclaire Financial has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $79.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

