Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the October 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Empire Petroleum stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. Empire Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Empire Petroleum (OTCMKTS:EMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

Empire Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas. Its operations include Empire Louisiana, Empire North Dakota, and Empire Texas, The company was founded in August 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

