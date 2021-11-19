Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $90.04

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.04 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 82.80 ($1.08). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 83.90 ($1.10), with a volume of 802,672 shares changing hands.

ESP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Empiric Student Property to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £506.09 million and a PE ratio of -209.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This is an increase from Empiric Student Property’s previous dividend of $1.25.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

