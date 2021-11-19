Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 25,751 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after buying an additional 427,996 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,342,000 after buying an additional 370,033 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Enbridge by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after buying an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 52,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,581. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.674 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

