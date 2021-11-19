Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.603 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.50 million-$208.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.74 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.410 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAVA. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.78.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $5.81 on Friday, hitting $153.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,055. Endava has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Endava’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Endava stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Endava were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

