Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.78.

Get Endava alerts:

NYSE DAVA opened at $159.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.59, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.96. Endava has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endava will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Endava by 118.6% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Endava by 129.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after buying an additional 631,247 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the second quarter worth $248,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Endava in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the second quarter worth $5,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.