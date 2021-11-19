Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EDR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 34.43.

NYSE EDR opened at 30.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 26.55. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.20. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total transaction of 10,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

